Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $779,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,381,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

