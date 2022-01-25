Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.