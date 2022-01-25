Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,886 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,935,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

