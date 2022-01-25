Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

