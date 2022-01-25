Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

