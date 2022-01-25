Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

