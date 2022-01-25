Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
BMRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
