Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

BMRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

