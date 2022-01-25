Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

