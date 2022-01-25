Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.