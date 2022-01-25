Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 6,883 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global stock opened at $417.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

