Bank of Nova Scotia Has $41.38 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $100,291,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

