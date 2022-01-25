Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $37,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

