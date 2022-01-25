Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 93,764 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $33,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

