Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 66,513 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.15 and its 200-day moving average is $323.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

