Barclays Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

AFRM stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Affirm by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

