Barclays Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $31.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

