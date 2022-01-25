Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.33) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.48).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 196.42 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 130.18 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.15.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.