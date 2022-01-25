Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

