Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

