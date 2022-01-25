Barclays PLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 113.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

