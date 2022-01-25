Barclays PLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

