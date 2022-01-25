Barclays Raises Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target upped by Barclays from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $26.73 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.