Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £115 ($155.15) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.77) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.92) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($134.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($134.92) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.05).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,322.69 ($112.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £128.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,476.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,586.32. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

