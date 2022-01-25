Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of BRFH opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -580.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

