Barings LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $138.91 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

