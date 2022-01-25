Barings LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

