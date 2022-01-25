Barings LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

