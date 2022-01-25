Barings LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.51.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

