Barings LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $258.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

