Barings LLC Has $921,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 210,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 975,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

