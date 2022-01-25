Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 144,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 302.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.71.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

