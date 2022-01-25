Barings LLC Sells 474,719 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 474,719 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 365,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 391,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

