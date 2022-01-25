BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Market Cap of $58.46 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $58.46 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.76 or 0.00029557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006184 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,434,656 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

