Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.92.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.51.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.