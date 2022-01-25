Barrington Research Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $698.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

