Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,652. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

