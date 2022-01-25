Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 600

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.23) to GBX 531 ($7.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.18) to GBX 495 ($6.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 467.67 ($6.31).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 485.10 ($6.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 499.50 ($6.74).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

