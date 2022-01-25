Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.19. 57,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,573. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

