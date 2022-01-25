Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €110.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.75 ($116.76).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX traded down €4.60 ($5.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.48 ($92.59). The stock had a trading volume of 342,300 shares. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($92.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.22.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.