Bernard Poznanski Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$993,961.50.

Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.