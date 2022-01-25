BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $50,379,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $46,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after buying an additional 599,500 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.