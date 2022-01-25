BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of BHP Group worth $43,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

