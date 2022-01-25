BinaryX Price Down 42.9% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $17.39 or 0.00048079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and $16.16 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008125 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

