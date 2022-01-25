BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2,948.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $754,375.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,525 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

