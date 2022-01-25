BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,337. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

