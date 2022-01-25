Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 7.9%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 3,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 119,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $976.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 293,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

