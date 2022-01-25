Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “
Shares of BTBT traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $30.68.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
