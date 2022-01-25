Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “

Shares of BTBT traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 65.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

