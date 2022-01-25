Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.0477 on Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $28,603.48 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

