BitMart Token (BMX) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006624 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

