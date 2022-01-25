Bitrue Coin (BTR) One Day Volume Tops $9.70 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00041865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

